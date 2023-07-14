Motorcyclist flown after road rage crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

It happened around 2 p.m. behind the Auto Zone near Loy Lake Rd. & Taylor St.

Police said two people were involved in an altercation in a parking lot that resulted in a road rage incident involving serious bodily injury.

Officers on scene are still investigating the crash.

The motorcycle driver was flown to a hospital.

No other information is available.

