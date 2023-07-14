Murray State College set to debut nation’s first bachelor’s gunsmith program this fall

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - This fall, Murray State College in Tishomingo is planning to expand their gunsmithing program to include the first bachelor’s degree in the United States.

“We started talking about what are ways that we can better serve our students?” Dr. Tim Faltyn, President of Murray State College said, “And when we talked to industry, they said that we needed a bachelor’s degree. We went through the entire state process, and it took us about 18 months.”

Students of the Murray State College gunsmithing bachelor’s program can expect to learn how to make stocks for rifles, firing pins for pistols, and more.

“We teach people how to make parts they need to make the gun safe and functional,” Dr. Faltyn explains, “We also teach them how to repair current guns and they work on guns of all different levels, all different sizes, all different shapes and manufacturers so they have access to the knowledge to be able to go into business for themselves or go right to work for one of the manufacturers.”

Dr. Faltyn says that they expect the new program will make Oklahoma a bullseye for gunsmithing, “the idea behind it, is that this is an economic development project. and so if you look at the map, Oklahoma is located in such a way where we can really be an economic hub for that particular industry”

Murray State College is also planning to build a new gunsmithing building, aiming to be completed by 2025.

“The new building will give everybody more room for everybody to be able to do what they need to do,” Dr. Faltyn says. “We anticipate that the program will triple in size in the next two years, and it will probably quadruple in size in the next five years, so what we want to do is create a space where the gunsmithing program has room to grow.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.