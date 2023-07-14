Texoma Local
The Owen Foundation hosts second annual basketball camp

Where scores aren’t being kept and here everyone is a winner.
Where scores aren't being kept and here everyone is a winner.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Special needs children from both sides of the Red River had a blast at the second annual basketball camp, held by the Owen Foundation.

“It was really fun today, I love basketball camp,” said camper Autumn Slaughter.

Dribbling, shooting, and teamwork.

“We don’t want to leave anyone out,” said coach Rodney Sneed.



“I started the Owen Foundation because my son Owen, who’s seven now, was three when he was diagnosed,” Founder Brina Dutton said.

Dutton saw a lack of resources for the families and their children with special needs or autism.

“What we wanted to do was create opportunities of inclusiveness for kids,” Dutton said, “where they could come with their high needs, with their stemming, or not doing everything exactly the way a neurotypical child would do it, and that’d be okay.”

Friday, the camp was held at Durant High School, “this year we prepared for 75 because we figured there would be some growth and I think we ended up between 90 and a hundred,” Dutton added.

“We try to run them through some basic basketball-related activities, nothing strenuous, but just something that they can just show some effort in,” Sneed said.

A buddy is assigned to each child to cater to their individual needs.

“Coach Snead does give them drills and certain things to do but if that child needs to take a walk, take a break, get a snack, get a drink, then they’re able to do that because their one-on-one buddy can take them to do that,” Dutton said.

Slaughter said she loved her buddy, “we were doing a couple of races, and I always won it.”

Every child went home with a gold medal.

