Sherman man dies after car falls off jack

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man died on Tuesday after a car fell off of the jack onto him.

Luis Rodriguez Sr. was in his garage working on a small Fiat car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.

His son, Luis Rodriguez Jr., said his dad was nearly finished with the vehicle and was just adding the final touches.

Sherman Fire Chief, Billy Bob Hartsfield, said the fire department arrived and Sherman Police had already started CPR. However, Rodriguez Sr. died.

“A bunch of the neighbors were over comforting my mom outside, right side of the garage,” Rodriguez Jr. said.

Rodriguez Sr. was a father of six and a husband. While his family is devastated, Rodriguez Jr. said they are just remembering a quote his dad always told them.

“Don’t linger too much on the bad stuff, always love each other and keep it pushing forward,” Rodriguez Jr. said.

He said that is what his family will be doing as they remember the man Rodriguez Sr. was.

“He was the most hardworking man I know,” Rodriguez Jr. said, “Very funny, charismatic.”

Rodriguez Jr. said his dad always worked on cars.

“He loved them,” Rodriguez Jr. said.

Rodriguez Jr. said his father died doing what he loved for the people he loved most, fixing a car for his family.

The family has a GoFundMe and is asking the community for donations to cover funeral expenses.

