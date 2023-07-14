Texoma Local
Small business shopping experience coming to Sherman

The event will feature over 20 local small businesses.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - ‘Moonlight Markets’ is an event coming to Sherman that will host more than 20 small businesses and makers from across Texoma.

Sherman Economic Development RISE Competition winner, Taylor Grice with Taylor’d Trends, was able to buy a storefront with her prize money.

She is now using her space to help benefit other small business owners at the event.

“When I started Taylor’d Trends, I knew that it was going to be something bigger than myself and I wanted to give back to the community that built me,” Grice said.

‘Moonlight Markets’ will be held on Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 1024 South First Street, Sherman, Texas and is ‘Christmas in July’ themed.

The event will feature a variety of booths to shop at, wine-tasting, permanent jewelry and food trucks.

For those who can not make it, there will be another market in August and they aim to start monthly events soon.

Grice said she is excited to have a space that can host these business owners as well as the whole community.

