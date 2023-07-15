Texoma Local
‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

