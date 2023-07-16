Recreation Celebration at Ardmore Waterpark

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Parks and Recreation are celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with their Recreation Celebration event hosted at the Ardmore Community Waterpark.

“National Parks and Recreation Month is in July,” Dustin Scott, assistant director for Ardmore Parks and Rec said. “In Ardmore, we have several different activities that we’re hosting to recognize that month, today we’re having this event at the waterpark, and later on in the month we’ll have other events at The Clubhouse and throughout the city of Ardmore.”

The Recreation Celebration celebrated the theme of superheroes, paying tribute to those that keep the community safe.

“So this year we selected super heroes as our theme,” Scott said, “We started the theme when we were doing our lifeguard training at the beginning of the season, and lifeguards are super heroes, they are here protecting everybody to ensure their safety and so we continue that theme throughout the Recreation Celebration.”

Both kids and grown ups joined in the fun with water games, superhero themed prizes, giveaways for The Clubhouse in Ardmore, and a foam party.

“The event features games and activates that are extra from our normal activities,” Scott explained. “We’re also having giveaways door prizes today and we’ll have a foam party that will be free for anyone who is attending the celebration.”

Scott says that the Recreation Celebration is a great way to bring the community together, “We encourage everyone to come out, everybody’s having a good time, the weather’s great, the water’s cool and its just a good time to come out and spend time with your neighbors.”

