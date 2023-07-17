Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that...
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
He was working on a car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.
Sherman man dies after car falls off jack
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.
Patty Ann Armstrong
Colbert woman sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jimmy Northcutt, Jr., 45, was sentenced to 222 months in prison after pleading guilty to murder...
Ada man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

Latest News

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs,...
Storm causes a wave of power outages in Fannin