Caddo Tag Agency now set up to produce driver’s licenses

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - More options are now available for people getting their Oklahoma licenses renewed in Bryan County.

According to their Facebook page, The Caddo Tag Agency is now set up to issue driver’s licenses, including those that are “Real ID” compliant.

The services at the agency are for renewals only. Customers still need to go to a local DPS office for initial driver’s licenses or out-of-state transfers.

The tag agency is taking walk-ins; no appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.