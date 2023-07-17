Texoma Local
Carpenters Bluff Rd. closed to through traffic

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A traffic alert for drivers in Northeastern Grayson County. Starting Monday, Carpenters Bluff Road, east of Denison, is closed to through traffic for resurfacing.

The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, though the road will not be closed to through traffic for the whole duration.

According to County Commissioner Art Arthur, the resurfacing was not only necessary, but will save taxpayers money in the long run.

”That reclamation machine is adding six or seven percent to the cost of doing a mile of road, but if it would just add a few years, it would be outstanding,” Arthur said. “From the experience of what I’ve looked at in other areas that are using it on this type of road, they are doubling the life of the road.”

This project does not affect Carpenters Bluff Bridge, which is a state road. Carpenters Bluff Bridge remains open.

