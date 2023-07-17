Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that...
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
He was working on a car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.
Sherman man dies after car falls off jack
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
FILE - Judge Timothy Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of Daniel Holtzclaw...
Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Turning Hotter & Drier

Latest News

FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on...
Second Alzheimer’s drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk
Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning,...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat...
2 puppies die in hot car; 7 others rescued