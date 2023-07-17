Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.

Police say they got a call early Sunday morning about a break in at the Wild West Pawn on Houston Street.

When they arrived, police found two of the suspects still at the scene, and they found the other three shortly after.

Three of the kids, Prosper Weems, Damien George, and Dylan Smith, all 17, are being charged as adults for burglary of a building, firearm theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The two other suspects are juveniles who are also facing charges.

Police found and recovered the stolen items at a home on South Montgomery Street.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.