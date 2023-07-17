Four vehicles burglarized over the weekend at THF Park in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A solid reminder to never leave valuables in your car. Four vehicles were burglarized at the Texoma Health Foundation (THF) Park in Denison.

Denison Police said this happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

There have been no arrests made.

To protect yourself from being a target, the Insurance Council of Texas says to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys.

