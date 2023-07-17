Temperatures are soaring into the triple digits Monday, and there won’t be much relief until the weekend. An upper air area of high pressure moves closer to Texoma over the next few days creating a heat dome that will send the temperature and heat index sky high. Temperatures will be hot enough through Thursday between 100 and 104 for highs, but the Heat Index / “Feels Like” temperatures will be anywhere from 105 to more than 110 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory through Tuesday night, but expect that to be extended to include Wednesday and Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning for some counties will also be possible later this week.

Then Friday a cold front will bring northerly winds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid to lower-90s don’t sound very cold, but compared to the previous days, it should feel like somewhat of a relief. With the weak cold front, a chance of some rain is possible some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning. It will depend on the timing of the front, which we’ll have a more clear timing later this week.

Practice heat safety if you have to spend time outside this week. Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

