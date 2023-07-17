Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Camp at Murray State College

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management teamed up at Murray State College to teach young students emergency response training with a youth preparedness camp. Around 40 students from around Texoma learned basic first aid, search and rescue training, how to extinguish fires, and more.

“When they leave here, they not only have a cert training certification, they have a CPR certification, they have a stop the bleed certification, its a pretty awesome deal for them, and with that its great teambuilding, they have a lot of fun,” Tracey Bender, community preparedness manager with Oklahoma Homeland Security said.

Bender stated that this is how students get the skills they need to save lives and handle emergencies... skills that are already saving lives.

“At school, I was walking into a classroom and a lady right behind me had fainted,” junior team leader Braedon Sizemore explained, “and she started seizing up, and while all the other people were pointing and covering their mouths, I was down there with my bag putting it under her head, keeping her feet held down and putting ice on her, making sure she was okay, and then we got the ambulance there”

“We have had testimony after testimony of these kids after they get trained, going back home and saving a life,” Bender stated. “One of them even saved his own mother’s life, they had went rock climbing, and she had slipped and fell and really hurt herself, and he actually climbed down to her, and was able to open her airway, put her in a recovery position until 911 and first responders got there which saved her life.”

Bender says the camp can help students decide on a career path, and Murray State College is giving students an incentive, “They offered 6 credit hours to come back if they decided they want to go into emergency management or that field, so its a really awesome opportunity not only for Murray State but also the kids that want to come back here.”

Bender says students in Atoka and Dickson have already created emergency teams, “Their high schoolers end up being their first responders until first responders can get there if something happens at the school.”

Bender says the camp is planning to return back to Murray State College next summer.

