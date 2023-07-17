Paris Police investigating possible accidental shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police in Paris are investigating a possible accidental shooting.

According to a press release, the victim was shot in the back after a gun went off while being moved from one location to another.

Paris Police said both the shooter and the victim claim the shooting was an accident.

The victim was brought to the Paris Regional Medical Center by the shooter, then transported to the DFW area.

The incident is under investigation.

