Paris woman arrested for knife assault

Paris Police arrested Lovie Williams for aggravated assault after they responded to a disturbance call on Friday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) -Paris Police arrested a woman for aggravated assault after they responded to a disturbance call on Friday.

According to a press release, when officers responded to the call, Lovie Williams claimed that her boyfriend assaulted her, and she wished to leave.

Upon investigation, police found that Williams was the aggressor in the fight, and she had assaulted her boyfriend with a knife.

Williams was arrested, and police charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

