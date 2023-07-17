Parts of Turner Falls still closed off to swimming

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Popular swimming areas at Turner Falls remain closed after flooding led to their temporary closure last week.

According to the park, the blue hole and falls swimming areas are still closed, but creek swimming is allowed.

Swimming was shut down on Tuesday after flooding led to high water levels.

Swimming reopened before being shut back down on Friday due to lightning.

