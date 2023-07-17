Texoma Local
Police respond to burglary and knife assault in Paris

Police in Paris responded to the scene of a robbery and aggravated assault Saturday.
Police in Paris responded to the scene of a robbery and aggravated assault Saturday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police in Paris responded to the scene of a robbery and aggravated assault Saturday.

According to a press release, the victim said that their ex-girlfriend broke into their house, cut them with a knife, choked them, and stole $300 in cash.

The victim was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center by Paris EMS.

Police could not locate the suspect, and they are continuing their search.

