Police respond to burglary and knife assault in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police in Paris responded to the scene of a robbery and aggravated assault Saturday.

According to a press release, the victim said that their ex-girlfriend broke into their house, cut them with a knife, choked them, and stole $300 in cash.

The victim was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center by Paris EMS.

Police could not locate the suspect, and they are continuing their search.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.