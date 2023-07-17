Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Storm causes a wave of power outages in Fannin

Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs,...
Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs, trees, and multiple power outages.(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fannin County, Texas (KXII) - Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs, trees, and multiple power outages.

A resident in Fannin, Ron Templeton, explains he was “mowing and then flash of lightning. [He] went in, put the mower up and [the]power went out.”

Templeton says out in the country, power outages are common, but this particular storm was powerful with strong winds. He says it damaged properties up the road.

After the storm passed, electric companies went out to work on the powerlines to get the power back on, meanwhile, some residents are depending on the sunlight to carry on with their daily routines.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that...
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
He was working on a car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.
Sherman man dies after car falls off jack
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.
Patty Ann Armstrong
Colbert woman sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
The event will feature over 20 local small businesses.
Small business shopping experience coming to Sherman

Latest News

Recreation Celebration at Ardmore Waterpark
Recreation Celebration at Ardmore Waterpark
Recreation Celebration at Ardmore Waterpark
Recreation Celebration Ardmore
Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that...
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
4-year-old boy from Durant competes in a mullet competition for the second time.
Durant 4-year-old competes in USA Mullet Championship Contest