Storm causes a wave of power outages in Fannin

Fannin County, Texas (KXII) - Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs, trees, and multiple power outages.

A resident in Fannin, Ron Templeton, explains he was “mowing and then flash of lightning. [He] went in, put the mower up and [the]power went out.”

Templeton says out in the country, power outages are common, but this particular storm was powerful with strong winds. He says it damaged properties up the road.

After the storm passed, electric companies went out to work on the powerlines to get the power back on, meanwhile, some residents are depending on the sunlight to carry on with their daily routines.

