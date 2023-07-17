Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Blakely, 26, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
He was working on a car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.
Sherman man dies after car falls off jack
FILE - Judge Timothy Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of Daniel Holtzclaw...
Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.

Latest News

Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs,...
Storm causes a wave of power outages in Fannin Co.
POWER OUTAGES
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York....
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, though the road will not be closed to...
Carpenters Bluff Rd. closed to through traffic