2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.(WEAU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – For the fifth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana, bringing the nation’s total to 12.

According to the Kokomo Fire Department, a 2-day-old baby girl was dropped off in the baby box at Fire Station #1.

The mother left a note sharing the love and hopes she had for her daughter, the fire department explained.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

Officials the 2nd platoon was working and responded to the box alarm quickly before she was taken to the hospital.

“Thank you to the mom. While we will never know your full story that led you to this point in life. We thank you for making the loving decision to make sure your baby is taken care of,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

“We can’t imagine what you are going through but you led with love and your baby will always carry that with her.”

Indiana has the most baby boxes of any state in the U.S. with 103.

Nationwide, over 130 surrenders have resulted from calls to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes national hotline.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

