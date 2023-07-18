Construction crews hit gas line in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - " So, about 7:08 this morning we got the call that major gas line or intermediate gas line had been ruptured,” Bonham Police Chief, Andrew Hawkes said.

A portion of 121 and Russell in Bonham shut down Tuesday morning after construction crews hit a line.

“And we responded and arrived on scene at 7:18,” Hawkes continued.

A witness nearby initially thought it was a water main break, before being asked to evacuate.

“We had to evacuate about three businesses,” Hawkes shared.

Behind me you can see Atmos Energy working to fill the hole where the gas leak was.

Earlier this morning around 7, Bonham Police told Walmart, Tractor Supply Co, and the Fix and Feed to evacuate until the area was declared safe.

“Atmos got it sealed off and they’re still working on it,” he replied.

After a few hours, the scene was declared safe, and it back to business as usual.

“Everyone was allowed to return to work. and we reopened the highway,” Hawkes concluded.

