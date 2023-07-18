A decade of questions: searching for Molly and Colt

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This month marks 10 years since family and friends last heard from Molly Miller and Colt Haynes.

The two were last seen in a car chase through Love County.

That car crashed and though it was found weeks later, Molly and Colt were nowhere to be found.

The infamous car chase began in Wilson and led local police down Highway 76 into Love County.

“Captain Parsley said he had gotten really close and actually tapped the car and then got dusted out and lost the tail lights and stuff,” Wilson police chief Kevin Coley said. “I took Highway 76 straight south, and the radio was quite busy at the time. We had our dispatch giving information to our officers and Love County, if you were scanning, was giving information to their deputies.”

The car crashed near Long Hollow Road with James Conn Nipp driving, and Molly and Colt as passengers.

Coley, who had only been an officer at the Wilson Police Department for six months when the car chase happened, said it was several dates later when that chase was connected to Molly and Colt’s disappearance.

Coley said from calls to the station, to gossip during traffic stops, everyone had information they wanted the officers to look into.

“Trying to weed through what was bad information and what was good information was very overwhelming at first,” Coley said.

Coley said he and other officers drove to Norman, Wichita Falls, and other places to interview people who claimed to have firsthand knowledge.

But he said it always turned out to be hearsay. No one would admit to seeing anything firsthand.

“Course that was wasting our time ‘cause we could have been working on another lead that might have been a good lead at the time,” Coley said.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said when alleged witnesses do come forward, he and investigators have to make sure they’re credible.

“If a witness says that they saw something or heard something and it doesn’t really comport well with the rest of the evidence that is known to us and kind of irrefutable, then that’s a red flag that that person is not telling the truth,” Ladd said.

As the district attorney, Ladd is ethically obligated to only charge someone with a crime once there’s probable cause. But he said realistically, it takes more than probable cause to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt.

“In this case, the criminal investigation never developed to the point where it was time for me to make a decision about whether or not there was sufficient evidence,” Ladd said. “Even the investigators said we can’t get reliable information in regard to exactly what happened and who is responsible for it. Obviously, the name Conn Nipp came up because he was the last person seen alive with him. And I did have sufficient evidence to prosecute him for the high-speed chase, and I prosecuted him to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ladd said phone calls after the car crash from Molly and Colt show that when Nipp left the scene, they were still alive.

“Conn Nipp was talking to people… These were friends of Colt and Molly that were looking for them because they were lost and Colt and Molly had called these friends to come get them,” Ladd said. “We know that Conn was not with them whenever Colt and Molly were calling for their friends to come get them.”

James Conn Nipp didn’t respond to News 12′s requests for an interview, but Gary Henry is an attorney out of Oklahoma City.

Henry said last fall he worked to get Conn Nipp an interview with investigators in hopes of clearing him as a suspect.

“We know Conn got home and Colt and Molly were still alive because there were three witnesses that showed up at the house where Conn was living that were out looking for Colt and they were on the phone and they’ve given full statements.”

Henry said he is not Nipp’s attorney.

“Because at this point he’s really not a suspect, he really doesn’t need a lawyer,” Henry said.

Henry said evidence uncovered by an investigator points to a totally different suspect.

“He has been interviewed and I will say he has made some tacit admissions,” Henry said. “In of themselves not enough to do anything with other than point further in the direction of where the investigation needs to go.”

While Henry named this new suspect, and several law enforcement sources confirmed to News 12 that he is a person of interest, News 12 policy dictates that suspects are not named until they’ve been charged.

