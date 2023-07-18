Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fast-food restaurant worker accused of serving fries from trash to customers

The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.

Officers said 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major took fries from the trash and put them in the fry dump where freshly cooked fries were placed on top.

According to police, on July 9, officers were called to the restaurant in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers heard two women arguing with the staff, making threats and using profanity. Police said an officer asked the women to calm down, but they were still being loud and boisterous.

The officer then arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

Two days later on July 11, police received a complaint from headquarters with accusations being made that fries were thrown into a trashcan and then served to customers.

Major was then arrested and charged with malicious tampering with human food.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.
Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway