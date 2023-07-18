Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Highway 121 in Bonham was closed Tuesday morning due to a major gas leak.

According to a social media post, the leak happened around 7 a.m. on the corner of Hwy 121 and Russell.

Construction crews hit a natural gas line, and three businesses nearby were notified to evacuate.

Officials said Atmos Energy was called to the scene. The area was declared safe at 10:15 a.m. and the highway was reopened.

10:24am Highway 121 is now open. Highway 121 will be closed between US 82 and Wal-Mart for a major gas leak. All... Posted by Bonham Fire Department on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

