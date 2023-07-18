Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Highway 121 in Bonham was closed Tuesday morning due to a major gas leak.
According to a social media post, the leak happened around 7 a.m. on the corner of Hwy 121 and Russell.
Construction crews hit a natural gas line, and three businesses nearby were notified to evacuate.
Officials said Atmos Energy was called to the scene. The area was declared safe at 10:15 a.m. and the highway was reopened.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.