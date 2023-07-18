Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Highway 121 in Bonham was closed Tuesday morning due to a major gas leak.

According to a social media post, the leak happened around 7 a.m. on the corner of Hwy 121 and Russell.

Construction crews hit a natural gas line, and three businesses nearby were notified to evacuate.

Officials said Atmos Energy was called to the scene. The area was declared safe at 10:15 a.m. and the highway was reopened.

10:24am Highway 121 is now open. Highway 121 will be closed between US 82 and Wal-Mart for a major gas leak. All...

Posted by Bonham Fire Department on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.
Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Latest News

Mark Stout, 63, is in jail, accused of murdering his brother, then setting his house on fire to...
Man accused of strangling brother to death before setting house on fire
Ardmore Firefighters, City commissioners and City of Ardmore representatives broke ground...
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Ardmore
Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County...
A decade of questions: searching for Molly and Colt
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans