Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Watkins, Shari Ann, 08/09/1970 of Anna, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/27/2023

Matheny, Mark Alan, 10/05/1973 of Melissa, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/29/2023

Golly, Amy Christine, 05/10/1971 of The Colony, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/21/2023

Epperley, Matthew Lee, 02/26/1998 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Amphetamine 4/14/2023

Guevara, Charlotte Kay, 10/24/1968 of Blue Ridge, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/8/2023

Hoffman, Kristen Alana, 10/15/1986 of Fate, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/18/2023

Cotton, Scott Patrick, 01/31/1971 of Ector, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 3/11/2023

Hernandez Alvarez, Brayan Moreno, 08/12/2002 of Howe, Attempt to Commit Escape While Arrested/Confined Felony 5/2/2023

Falcon, Nathaniel Elijah, 12/01/1994 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 11/10/2021

May, Anthony Ryan, 04/01/1992 of Whitewright, Assault Peace Officer 5/16/2023

Medrano Barrera, Israel, 03/08/1992 of Bells, Obstruction or Retaliation 5/2/2023

Mendoza, Eulalio, 03/26/1989 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 3 Indecency W/A Child Exposes 5/19/2023

Robinson, Christopher, 02/25/1988 of Denison, Ct. 1 Arson Intend Damage Habitat/Place of Worship; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 5/23/2023

Creed, Christopher Alan, 12/31/1987 of Collinsville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/31/2023

Willis, Erica Greene, 12/03/1977 of Denison, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Harassment of Public Servant; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation; Ct. 4 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 5 Obstruction or Retaliation 4/22/2023

White, Joe Nathan, 08/30/1972 of Denison, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction 5/20/2023

Foster, William Bruce, 01/31/1985 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/19/2023

Hathcock, Donny, 08/07/1957 of Sherman, Arson 4/21/2023

Nix, Israel Alisha, 06/10/1999 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg w/Prev 7/11/2022; Ct. 2 Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg w/Prev 4/26/2023

Rogers, Jeremy Joseph, 08/12/2001 of Lewisville, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 3 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 4 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 8/16/2022

Mullins, Preston Brooks, 09/09/1991 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/28/2023

Sherwood, Christian Harold, 04/11/1995 of Sherman, Continuous Violence Against The Family 3/26/2023

Zatarain, Tyler Carlos, 11/04/2002 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/23/2023

Stankiewicz, Francis Andrew, 06/14/1988 of Quinlan, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/8/2023

Hart, Joanna Rose, 03/19/1989 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/30/2023

Carlisle, Zachary David, 10/01/1996 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 3 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 4/29/2023

Mendez, Roberto Vargas, 06/07/1968 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/23/2023

Terrice, Joshua Samuel, 01/31/1995 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Psilocin; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg 2/11/2023

Bell, Vaughn R, 12/23/1980 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/19/2023

Kelsey, Kyle Wayne, 10/10/1974 of Bells, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 3/17/2023

Blankenship, William Howard, 09/19/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/2/2022

