Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center partnering with fine arts program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center is partnering with the Dr. Bowie Scholarship Foundation to bring new fine arts opportunities to the youth.

The partnership was approved in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court Meeting.

Executive Director and Founder, Barbara Bowie, said the foundation has introduced families, adults and kids to the arts for years. It will now reach nearly 100 children in supervision at the detention center.

“We will be working with them with art, music, drama, dance,” Bowie said, “We will be putting together musicals as well as maybe a choir.”

Bowie believes the youth will learn more about discipline and self-expression through the program.

While the center has funds set aside for programs like this, the fine arts program is a new concept.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.