Grayson County reaches opioid litigation settlement with retail pharmacies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County announced it reached another settlement in the ongoing opioid litigations in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

In March, News 12 reported the county reached a $700,000 settlement with a different defendant.

District Attorney, Brett Smith, said Tuesday’s settlement is with Walgreens, Walmart and CVS.

“Grayson County will receive a direct payment of $380,000 collectively from those three defendants,” Smith said.

He said this money will go into the county’s general fund and be paid out over time.

“Approximately $23 million will be placed in the Region 18 Opioid Abatement Trust,” Smith said.

The trust fund is a statewide initiative to help parts of Texas that have been affected by the crisis. Region 18 consists of Grayson, Collin, Denton, and Rockwall counties. The money will be shared by all four areas.

Smith said city leaders, officials and organizations can apply for grants from the fund.

“Anyone who wants to work to combat the continuing, essentially, what’s morphed into the Fentanyl crisis,” Smith said, “We’re going to see these funds being used for lots of really good things in the future.”

Smith said his office has been investigating opioid litigation claims against manufacturers, retailers, and distributors for a few years.

“In 2018, that was when the Opioid crisis was pretty much at its head, and we saw a lot of Destruction in Grayson County,” Smith said.

Tuesday’s settlement has taken a year to reach, but Smith said litigation is ongoing.

