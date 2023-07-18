Heat Advisories for Wednesday, Front Brings Weekend Relief

We’re moving through a very warm and humid night with a fairly stiff southerly breeze and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. . Wednesday is very hot once again, but Heat Indexes drop a couple of degrees (not much), so we’ll have the Excessive Heat Warning replaced by a Heat Advisory. Wednesday’s daytime temperatures take place under blazing sunshine and they will still be in the danger zone with feels like temperatures between 103 and 109 degrees. Expect a gusty southerly wind of 15 to 20 mph.

Very hot weather continues Thursday and Friday, although conditions ease just a bit each day. A fairly significant cold front by late July standards arrives Friday night, this brings a shot of milder air for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and a less humid air mass. Sunday is expected to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday before we ramp back up into 100-degree weather early next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

