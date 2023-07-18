Texoma Local
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office adds new K9

On Saturday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office shared the news about the addition of their latest deputy, K9 Snoopy.(Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office shared the news about the addition of their latest deputy, K9 Snoopy.

The Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that on June 16, Undersheriff Christian Smith graduated a month long K9 handler course that certified him with K9 Snoopy.

K9 Snoopy is a year and a half old Belgian Malinois from overseas who was trained and purchased from Torchlight K9 in Tulsa.

The Sheriff’s Office says that K9 Snoopy is trained to help with narcotics, the apprehension and tracking of suspects, and handler protection.

K9 Snoopy has already responded to some calls.

The department says that K9 Snoopy and his training were paid for using seized proceeds from drug dealers and traffickers, with no taxpayer money being used for the purchase.

Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 15, 2023

