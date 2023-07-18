Man accused of strangling brother to death before setting house on fire

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man is in jail, accused of murdering his brother, then setting his house on fire to try to hide the crime.

Early Thursday morning, Idabel Police responded to a report of a house fire at the home of Harold Stout. The report was made by Mark, Harold’s brother, who was living on the property, according to court documents.

Police reported that the partially burned body of Harold was found on a bed upstairs, and an obvious accelerant trail was found on the floor from the bed to the top of the stairs.

According to court documents, Mark Stout, 63, admitted to police that he strangled his brother, Harold, after an altercation Wednesday morning. However, witnesses said Mark admitted to them that he killed Harold while he was in bed asleep, and then used an accelerant to burn the house.

Mark lived on Harold’s property and was allegedly upset that Harold was spending Mark’s money at the casino, court documents said.

Police searched Mark’s residence and found Harold’s wallet, partially burned.

Mark has been charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent and first degree arson. He is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

