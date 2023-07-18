Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man accused of strangling brother to death before setting house on fire

Mark Stout, 63, is in jail, accused of murdering his brother, then setting his house on fire to...
Mark Stout, 63, is in jail, accused of murdering his brother, then setting his house on fire to try to hide the crime.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man is in jail, accused of murdering his brother, then setting his house on fire to try to hide the crime.

Early Thursday morning, Idabel Police responded to a report of a house fire at the home of Harold Stout. The report was made by Mark, Harold’s brother, who was living on the property, according to court documents.

Police reported that the partially burned body of Harold was found on a bed upstairs, and an obvious accelerant trail was found on the floor from the bed to the top of the stairs.

According to court documents, Mark Stout, 63, admitted to police that he strangled his brother, Harold, after an altercation Wednesday morning. However, witnesses said Mark admitted to them that he killed Harold while he was in bed asleep, and then used an accelerant to burn the house.

Mark lived on Harold’s property and was allegedly upset that Harold was spending Mark’s money at the casino, court documents said.

Police searched Mark’s residence and found Harold’s wallet, partially burned.

Mark has been charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent and first degree arson. He is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.
Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Latest News

Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway
Ardmore Firefighters, City commissioners and City of Ardmore representatives broke ground...
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Ardmore
Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County...
A decade of questions: searching for Molly and Colt
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans