Man sentenced for stabbing of store clerk in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man is heading to prison after he stabbed a convenience store clerk in Gainesville last October.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Justin Greene, then 32, walked into a convenience store on the corner of the I-35 Frontage Road and stabbed the clerk in the neck.

After the stabbing, Greene took off in a stolen truck that he eventually got stuck in the median on the interstate.

Greene then fled on foot before police caught up with him shortly after to arrest him.

While being arrested, Greene slipped his handcuffs in front of him, bit one officer, and he spat on another officer.

According to court documents, a jury found Greene guilty of the assaults, and they sentenced him to 55 years in prison.

