Midway Mall renovations

City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.

Scott Cresswell, one of the owners of the Midway Mall, says the renovations will bring the mall back to life. “It’s different in the sense that the mall is so large and the world has changed such that we can’t, as developers, ever see that mall being entirely refilled with retail” he says.

While the front of the building will still be retail with fresh paint and updated floors, Cresswell says the back half will include a self storage facility and warehouse space, which are in high demand. “You’ll actually be able to drive right into the building, get out of the elements that are outside, and unload your items safely and securely right next to your storage unit” he says.

Council members and the Fire Marshal questioned the measurements and safety protocol saying, “[they] don’t have too much problem with the individual storage and stuff, It’s just [they’re] still kind of trying to wrap [their] head around how they get in and out.” They say it seems like a confined space and an overall safety hazard.

Cresswell says its similar to a parking garage in terms of space and entering and exiting. “We will have to put in a lot of safety precautions, enhanced sprinkler systems and air handling systems to make sure that while cars are driving through there, no one’s going to get sick from car fumes or anything like that that’s going on.”

An official grand opening for the retail space is expected in about 30 days.

