OBSI arrests Tishomingo man on possession of child porn

Gary Golden, 33, was arrested after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found child porn on his electronic devices.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo man was arrested after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found child porn on his electronic devices.

According to a press release, OSBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account belonging to Gary Golden, 33, was downloading child porn through social media.

Alongside the Tishomingo Police Department and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI conducted a search warrant at Golden’s house and found multiple electronic devices containing multiple files of child porn, the release states.

OSBI said Golden was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail on aggravated possession of child porn and violation of the computer crimes act.

