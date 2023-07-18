ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants your feedback regarding the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma; a vital bridge that connects Bryan and Marshall Counties.

There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore it, or build a new one.

The bridge has been standing since 1945 when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

“The U.S. 70 Roosevelt Bridge is over 70 years old,” said ODOT Spokesperson Mills Leslie.

And back then, roads were built differently.

“Anyone who drives it knows there aren’t any shoulders,” Leslie said, “there’s nowhere to go if you have a flat tire.”

Leslie said it was time to look at options.

“First is to do nothing, which we don’t think is an option, we hope that we can certainly address it,” Leslie added, “one is to leave the existing two lanes the way it is and maybe rehabilitate the top driving lanes of the bridge.”

Leslie said rehabilitation would be difficult for thru traffic once it comes to construction.

So another option is to build a new two-lane bridge, south of the current one. “And then preserve the existing, and use that as maybe a pedestrian or bicycle pathway,” Leslie said.

ODOT said the bridge is historical and is eligible to be added to ‘The National Register of Historical Places.’

“We do inspect the bridge every year,” Leslie said.

As of 2021, ODOT said the bridge carries 8,500 vehicles daily but predicts a surge to 27,000 by 2050.

“It is an old bridge and we do need to consider the rehabilitation or replacement of it,” said Leslie.

The project costs $15 million but ODOT still lacks the full funding, “we could get that from just moving our state funding around or even federal grants,” Leslie said.

Construction could begin in 2029 but first, they want your input.

You can attend the public meeting being held at the Kingston High School Cafeteria, Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

You can complete an online form

