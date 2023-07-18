Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge

There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore it, or build a new one.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants your feedback regarding the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma; a vital bridge that connects Bryan and Marshall Counties.

There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore it, or build a new one.

The bridge has been standing since 1945 when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

“The U.S. 70 Roosevelt Bridge is over 70 years old,” said ODOT Spokesperson Mills Leslie.

And back then, roads were built differently.

“Anyone who drives it knows there aren’t any shoulders,” Leslie said, “there’s nowhere to go if you have a flat tire.”

Leslie said it was time to look at options.

“First is to do nothing, which we don’t think is an option, we hope that we can certainly address it,” Leslie added, “one is to leave the existing two lanes the way it is and maybe rehabilitate the top driving lanes of the bridge.”

Leslie said rehabilitation would be difficult for thru traffic once it comes to construction.

So another option is to build a new two-lane bridge, south of the current one. “And then preserve the existing, and use that as maybe a pedestrian or bicycle pathway,” Leslie said.

ODOT said the bridge is historical and is eligible to be added to ‘The National Register of Historical Places.’

“We do inspect the bridge every year,” Leslie said.

As of 2021, ODOT said the bridge carries 8,500 vehicles daily but predicts a surge to 27,000 by 2050.

“It is an old bridge and we do need to consider the rehabilitation or replacement of it,” said Leslie.

The project costs $15 million but ODOT still lacks the full funding, “we could get that from just moving our state funding around or even federal grants,” Leslie said.

Construction could begin in 2029 but first, they want your input.

You can attend the public meeting being held at the Kingston High School Cafeteria, Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

Or you can complete an online form, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.
Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Latest News

The Dr. Bowie Scholarship Foundation will introduce those in the center to fine arts.
Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center partnering with fine arts program
On Saturday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office shared the news about the addition of their...
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office adds new K9
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a message against dumping exotic...
Piranha relative found in Oklahoma pond
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments