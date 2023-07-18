Texoma Local
Piranha relative found in Oklahoma pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a message against dumping exotic species in Oklahoma waters after a boy caught a fish closely related to piranhas in a neighborhood pond.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a message against dumping exotic species in Oklahoma waters after a boy caught a fish closely related to piranhas in a neighborhood pond.

According to the department’s social media pages, young fisher Charlie Clinton caught a Pacu, which is native to South America.

The department says that this species has been caught in a few fisheries in the past, and their presence is likely because of people buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tanks.

While the fish are generally harmless to humans, the department says that non-native fish including Pacu can be harmful to native wildlife, and they can cause damage to the local ecosystem.

Fishers who catch Pacu are encouraged to remove the fish from the body of water it was caught in, and those anglers should report the catch to their local game warden.

