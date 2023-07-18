Texoma Local
SISD students will eat free during 2023-2024 school year

"Our goal is to provide the best for our students, from their education to their health and...
"Our goal is to provide the best for our students, from their education to their health and general well-being,"(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced Tuesday that breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students at no charge during the school year.

According to a press release, a national program will allow the district to provide free meals to students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. There is no need for a free and reduced-price meal applications.

The district said free meals were available to all SISD elementary and early childhood schools last year, and they received approval to expand the program to include Piner Middle School, Sherman Middle School and Sherman High School for the next four years.

“Our goal is to provide the best for our students, from their education to their health and general well-being,” Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said. “The expansion of this provision to all campuses enhances our efforts to provide every student with the nutrition and energy they need to achieve academic success.”

A free breakfast includes a fruit and at least two other foods, like grain or milk. A free lunch includes a fruit or vegetable and at least two other foods. An unlimited number of fresh fruit and vegetables are also free with a complete meal. Students who take or request snacks, additional entrees, or extra milk, will be charged for those items. Click here to learn more about meal payments.

