Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

