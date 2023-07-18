Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left a sick puppy in a dumpster.

Court documents show that Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford are being charged with animal cruelty.

Banville is being charged for allegedly willfully failing to provide veterinary care for the puppy, allowing the dog to suffer.

Meanwhile, Stanford is being charged for being the one to put the puppy in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.