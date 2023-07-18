Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left a sick puppy in a dumpster.(Garvin County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left a sick puppy in a dumpster.

Court documents show that Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford are being charged with animal cruelty.

Banville is being charged for allegedly willfully failing to provide veterinary care for the puppy, allowing the dog to suffer.

Meanwhile, Stanford is being charged for being the one to put the puppy in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Blakely, 26, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash
He was working on a car for his daughter when the sudden accident happened.
Sherman man dies after car falls off jack
FILE - Judge Timothy Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of Daniel Holtzclaw...
Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.

Latest News

Sunday morning, a storm brings 50 to 60 MPH winds to Fannin County, knocking down street signs,...
Storm causes a wave of power outages in Fannin Co.
POWER OUTAGES
The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, though the road will not be closed to...
Carpenters Bluff Rd. closed to through traffic
d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle