Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from mid-July through August.(National Park Service / Jacob W. Frank)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The animal attack happened Monday morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

The woman sustained “significant” injuries to her chest and abdomen. She was reportedly taken by helicopter to a hospital in Idaho.

“It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged,” the National Park Service said in part in a news release.

In the news release, the park service advised visitors to give animals space if they are spotted near campsites, trails and other areas. They recommend staying more than 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, moose and coyotes. Visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” the park service said

Park officials added that mating season typically occurs from mid-July through August. During this time, bison can become agitated more quickly.

The identity of the woman gored was not released to the public.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Police arrested five people in connection to the burglary of a Sherman pawn shop.
Five arrested after pawn shop burglary in Sherman
City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
Christine Banville and Rickie Stanford were arrested in Garvin County after they allegedly left...
Two arrested in Garvin County after a puppy was found in a dumpster

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
Jaime Christine Major is accused of taking fries from the trash and putting them in the fry...
Fast-food restaurant worker accused of serving fries from trash to customers
Gas leak in Bonham closes down highway