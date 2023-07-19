Texoma Local
Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

FILE - Chunks of ice float in Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on April 29,...
FILE - Chunks of ice float in Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on April 29, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on the glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Juneau.

Troopers said a helmet with a camera attached to it that was confirmed to have belonged to Rodriguez was recording on July 11 when his kayak overturned and he went into the water.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

DeSpain said the helmet was found on the lakeshore. He said it was turned in to troopers on Monday.

Juneau police on Monday said Rodriguez was believed to have gone missing on July 11 somewhere in the vicinity of the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Police received a report Sunday from U.S. Forest Service employees that a vehicle had been parked at the recreation area since July 11 and determined it was registered to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s son, Jaden Rodriguez, said his father was kindhearted and enjoyed being outdoors, doing activities like fishing, paddleboarding and snowboarding. Rodriguez also was a gifted photographer, his son said.

He said Rodriguez’s life changed for the better when he found God, and Rodriguez would often tell him that life is short.

“He was a good person,” he said.

According to police, Rodriguez’s roommate reported last seeing him on July 10, and friends said a social media post by Rodriguez on July 11 showed a kayak on a beach that appeared to be near Nugget Falls, which is in the recreation area and along the lake.

A kayak had been found floating unattended on the lake July 11 that police said resembled the one in Rodriguez’s post. As authorities put the pieces together, a search got underway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

