Bryan County softball stars win at nationals

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KXII) - A Texoma youth fastpitch softball team wins big at nationals.

The Okeus 10-U girls team played in the national championships in Branson, Missouri, taking on 17 teams from five states.

The Bryan County team, made up of mostly girls from Caddo and Silo went 8-1 during the tournament, scoring 83 runs and allowing 22.

Local players Lesily Pierce and Lilly Nesbitt took home tournament MVP and Defensive MVP honors.

