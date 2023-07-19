Texoma Local
Cooke Co. man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Steven Locke, 22, will spend six months in the county jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to indecency with a child.
Steven Locke, 22, will spend six months in the county jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to indecency with a child.(Cooke County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County man took a plea deal, just days before he was expected to go to trial for sexually assaulting a child.

According to court documents, Steven Locke, 22, will spend six months in the county jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to indecency with a child. His victim was 14 years old.

Locke’s trial was scheduled for Monday, July 24, court documents said.

Locke will be on probation for 10 years after his release, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

