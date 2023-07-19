Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers

Texoma Local
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -As Texas Instruments and Global Wafers are building in Sherman, Denison is looking to also bring new industry a little further up Highway 75.

“Well we’re targeting the suppliers for TI and GlobalWafers,” said Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai.

And all those suppliers would set up on almost 220 acres that backs up to Randell Lake.

“We have an industrial park at the intersection of Highway 84 and 75,” Kaai said.

This comes after the city conveyed land to the DDA who already has almost 160 acres.

“We are working with the city and they have just recently donated an additional 59 acres to add to that 159, just to enlarge our footprint,” Kaai added.

Kaai said only 30 of the additional acres is available for development as the rest is in a floodplain, “the vision going forward is that we could use that floodplain area for green space trails, kind of a park atmosphere.”

Leaving 30 acres for retail along the highways, “the rest is all up for industrial and could be office, could be corporate headquarters,” Kaai said.

The next step is to acquire buyers, “TI and GlobalWafers are two years off from being open,” Kaai said, “but those suppliers are going to have to get in here and get established because it’s going to take a while to build buildings.”

In total, Denison has three industrial parks with plenty of space available.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

