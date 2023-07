GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wynnewood man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting two children.

According to court documents, Dustin Jones, 31, was charged with eight counts of lewd act to a child.

Court documents show both of his alleged victims were under the age of 16. The abuse took place over the past year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.