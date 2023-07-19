Texoma Local
Pottsboro sends four teams to Dixie League National Tournaments

Pottsboro sends four teams to Dixie nationals
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - What a time for youth baseball and softball in Pottsboro.

The Cardinals honor their four teams that are headed to the Dixie League World Series, including the under 8 boys, under 6 boys, under 10 girls and Under 8 girls.

It has been quite a run for these teams in Pottsboro, all winners at state. Two of the teams will play in Tennessee, one in Mississippi and the other in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

