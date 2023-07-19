Pottsboro sends four teams to Dixie League National Tournaments

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - What a time for youth baseball and softball in Pottsboro.

The Cardinals honor their four teams that are headed to the Dixie League World Series, including the under 8 boys, under 6 boys, under 10 girls and Under 8 girls.

It has been quite a run for these teams in Pottsboro, all winners at state. Two of the teams will play in Tennessee, one in Mississippi and the other in Texas.

