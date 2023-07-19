Sherman and Denison ISD qualify for free meals for more students

Grayson County, Texas (KXII) - It cost families about $800 per student per school year to eat breakfast and lunch at school.

Getting meals provided for free can be a much-needed financial relief.

“Especially if they have multiple kids, it’ll save quite a bit of money for them,” Denison ISD Food Service Director, Debbie Hosford said.

This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the Community Eligibility Provisions program.

Which means free breakfast and free lunch for all students in Sherman ISD, and for Pre-K thru 8th grade for Denison ISD students.

“To be able to provide free meals, breakfast and lunch to all of our students for a program that works across our nation that’s already funded, and to have this opportunity for our families is just a great opportunity,” Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett expressed.

Last year, only elementary students in Sherman ISD qualified for the program, but the areas socio-economic profile has changed.

“We qualify for this program because we’ve hit a certain level of students that qualify for the national free and reduced lunch program. We were around 78% of our families are students that qualify for the program,” Dr. Bennett continued.

Making the 2023-2024 school year the first time that the district can extend free breakfast and lunch to even more students.

For more information about the program click here for Sherman ISD, and here for Denison ISD.

