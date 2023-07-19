Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman and Denison ISD qualify for free meals for more students

This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the community eligibility provisions program.
This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the community eligibility provisions program.(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grayson County, Texas (KXII) - It cost families about $800 per student per school year to eat breakfast and lunch at school.

Getting meals provided for free can be a much-needed financial relief.

“Especially if they have multiple kids, it’ll save quite a bit of money for them,” Denison ISD Food Service Director, Debbie Hosford said.

This year, Sherman ISD and Denison ISD qualify for the Community Eligibility Provisions program.

Which means free breakfast and free lunch for all students in Sherman ISD, and for Pre-K thru 8th grade for Denison ISD students.

“To be able to provide free meals, breakfast and lunch to all of our students for a program that works across our nation that’s already funded, and to have this opportunity for our families is just a great opportunity,” Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett expressed.

Last year, only elementary students in Sherman ISD qualified for the program, but the areas socio-economic profile has changed.

“We qualify for this program because we’ve hit a certain level of students that qualify for the national free and reduced lunch program. We were around 78% of our families are students that qualify for the program,” Dr. Bennett continued.

Making the 2023-2024 school year the first time that the district can extend free breakfast and lunch to even more students.

For more information about the program click here for Sherman ISD, and here for Denison ISD.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Council members approved the replat and rezoning of the Midway Mall.
Sherman approves Midway Mall renovation plans
d
Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle
Victoria Holland, 27, who was wanted for murder in Carter County, has been arrested in Virginia.
Ardmore mom wanted for murder, arrested in Virginia
Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County...
A decade of questions: searching for Molly and Colt
There are several possible outcomes for this historic bridge: either leave it alone, restore...
ODOT wants your feedback on Roosevelt Bridge

Latest News

Campers will be learning skills including evidence collection, flying drones, special response...
Sherman Police Department holds first Summer Youth Camp
As Texas Instruments and Global Wafers are building in Sherman, Denison is looking to also...
Denison targets TI and GlobalWafers suppliers
The blood drive is all in the name of friendly competition and giving the gift of life.
Sherman holding annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Dustin Jones, 31, is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting two children.
Garvin Co. man charged, accused of sexually assaulting two children