Sherman holding annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

The blood drive is all in the name of friendly competition and giving the gift of life.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department and Police Department is holding its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Friday.

Residents can vote for either the police department or fire department and then donate blood.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullen, said the blood drive is all in the name of friendly competition and giving the gift of life.

“I believe every donation can save up to three lives and you always hear about shortages at the blood bank,” Mullen said, “So it’s a big need medically for people that need that, it’s very important if you’re able to get out and donate, you should do that.

To support fire, residents will go to Sherman Town Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The police drive will be held at the police station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

