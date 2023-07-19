Texoma Local
Sherman man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter

Joshua Wyatt, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to causing a deadly drunk driving motorcycle crash two years ago.

According to court documents, Joshua Wyatt, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation for intoxication manslaughter.

Wyatt was charged after a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger, Staci Ludlow, in April 2021.

Troopers said Wyatt was drunk and speeding on a wet road when he hit a curb on FM-692 in Tom Bean and crashed.

Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents include Wyatt was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service as part of his sentence.

